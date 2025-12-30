Freida McFadden lauds Paul Feig for creating a train wreck in 'The Housemaid'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Freida McFadden, who has penned ‘The Housemaid’, has heaped praise on Paul Feig, who has directed the screen adaptation of her novel.

‘The Housemaid’ is a psychological thriller, and promises a gripping descent into paranoia, power and survival. It is set within the walls of a picture-perfect home hiding sinister secrets.

Freida shared her excitement about seeing her novel translated to the big screen and collaborating with director Paul Feig. Praising his distinctive storytelling style, she said, “I’ve loved all of Paul’s films. ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘A Simple Favor’ and his ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot brought me great joy, and his sense of humor aligns with my own style. The important thing is that Paul knew exactly how to create a train wreck from which you can’t look away”.

At the heart of The Housemaid lies a theme that deeply resonates with her, escape. “The Housemaid is ultimately the story of escaping a trap, which is something that’s always intrigued me. We all feel for someone in a trap, and we all want to see how they might get out”, she added.

Led by Sydney Sweeney in a riveting performance as Millie, the film draws audiences into a chilling narrative where trust is fragile and danger lies behind domestic normalcy. As tension steadily builds, ‘The Housemaid’ exposes the unsettling dynamics of control and vulnerability, keeping viewers on edge until the very end.

With its atmospheric tension, layered performances and slow-burning suspense, The Housemaid delivers a haunting cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

The film plays with power dynamics, trust, and perception, constantly flipping the reader’s assumptions. Fast-paced and tightly written, ‘The Housemaid’ keeps the viewers hooked with its dark atmosphere and unpredictable turns.

The film is set to release in theatres across India on January 1, 2026.

--IANS

aa/