Oman announce Jatinder Singh-led squad for T20 World Cup

Muscat, Dec 30 (IANS) Jatinder Singh will lead Oman once again as the team have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting on February 7.

Wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla has been named Jatinder's deputy as Oman made five changes to the squad that played in the Asia Cup earlier in the year.

Jatinder, who missed out on selection for the squad in the previous T20 World Cup, is Oman's most experienced player and leading T20 run-scorer.

Oman will look to make a mark in their fourth appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In the upcoming edition, they are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Oman qualified for the tournament through the ICC Asia-EAP Qualifier, finishing second behind Nepal. They will face co-hosts Sri Lanka, 2021 winners Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland in Group B at the World Cup. The Asian side begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on February 9 in Colombo.

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka over 29 days and at eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7 and 20, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament, which commences on February 21.

The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai, ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo.

Oman squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

Jatinder Singh (capt), Vinayak Shukla (vice-capt), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedra, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah

