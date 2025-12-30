J&K: Jal Jeevan Mission brings potable water to thousands of homes in Doda

Jammu, Dec 30 (IANS) The Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Jal), launched by the Modi government in 2019, has brought sweeping changes in the lives of lakhs of people, enabling them access to clean tap water. The initiative to provide potable water has seen considerable success across the country, even in border areas and those with hilly terrains.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, the JJM mission has brought meaningful change in people’s lives by setting up supply chains for safe drinking water, a move being welcomed and applauded by the residents.

According to official figures, about 490 underground water tanks and 376 filter plants are in various stages of operation to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to residents. Most of these projects have been operational, while some are in the final stages of completion.

About 146 schemes have been implemented under the JJM gravity pipe network in Doda district. Out of 490 proposed underground water tanks, 447 have been completed, while 125 of 376 proposed filter plants have been completed.

A JJM beneficiary, Sandeep Kumar, sharing her experience with IANS, said, "Earlier, we had to go 3-4 km to fetch water, but with this JJM scheme, water now comes to every household. Thanks to the Prime Minister, we did not have to spend a single rupee. We are grateful to PM Modi for listening to us."

Jal Shakti PHE Division Executive Engineer, Bharat Vikas Sharma, told IANS, "Currently, we have a total of 437 completed reservoirs. Earlier, villagers had to fetch water from far away, but the situation changed after the government recognised the issue and addressed it."

He added that the most significant work under the program was achieved in the last two years. He added that under this scheme, they are working to extend the scheme to every village in the Doda district.

Notably, the JJM is a flagship initiative of the NDA government, launched in 2019, to provide functional household tap connections with safe and adequate drinking water to every rural household.

According to official estimates, the JJM scheme has achieved 81 per cent penetration across the country. As of 22 October 2025, more than 15.72 crore rural homes are said to be receiving safe drinking water through household taps. The central outlay of Rs 2,08,652 crores to States and Union Territories has been largely utilised, a government statement said.

