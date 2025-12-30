Jennifer Lopez is not dating currently, prefers to focus on herself

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is focusing on being single. Nearly a year after the performer, 56, finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, it is revealed that she's not dating.

She is focused on work and raising her family, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, "It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content”.

JLo shares 17-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As per ‘People’, JLo began 2025 in the midst of a divorce, which was finalized in January, nearly 20 weeks after she filed for a dissolution of marriage on August 20. The ‘Hustlers’ star filed for divorce exactly two years after her second wedding ceremony in Georgia, listing April 26, 2024 as the date of her and Affleck's separation.

The ceremony in Georgia, held in front of family and friends, took place a month after the pair married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

It was the second go-around for the exes, who, after ending their first engagement in 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021.

Following their split, Lopez shared in an October 2024 conversation with Interview magazine that she was looking forward to the single life after being in "different challenging situations" throughout the years.

She said, "Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f****** do when it’s just me flying on my own. What if I'm just free?".

Earlier in October, JLo shared that she doesn't plan to use dating apps because is old-fashioned.

--IANS

aa/