Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Yodhas climb to second spot with win over Mangaluru

Hubballi, July 3 (IANS) Riding on a mammoth partnership between Aneesh KV and Smaran R, Shivamogga Yodhas surged to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Coastal Kings Mangaluru in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Thursday. The win helped the Yodhas climb to the second spot on the points table, while Coastal Kings Mangaluru slipped to third.

Earlier in the day, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, and Dhanush Gowda all registered figures of 2/33 for the Yodhas to restrict the Coastal Kings to 162/7.

During the chase, Shivamogga Yodhas found themselves in early trouble after slipping to 40/3 at the end of the Power-play. Vasuki Koushik struck first to dismiss orange-cap holder Luvnith Sisodia (5 off 3), before Nischith Pai continued his impressive form by accounting for Tushar Singh (7 off 9) and Naveen MG (20 off 20).

With the innings in the balance, Aneesh KV and Smaran R combined to produce a match-winning, unbeaten partnership of 125 runs off just 75 balls to wrest control of the chase. Aneesh led the counterattack, bringing up a fluent half-century in just 31 deliveries, and finishing the innings with eight fours and two sixes.

By the end of the 15th over, the Yodhas were firmly in command at 127/3. Aneesh further tilted the contest with three consecutive boundaries in the 16th over before Smaran fittingly sealed the chase by launching Nischith over mid-wicket for a maximum. The left-hander also brought up a 32-ball half-century in the process, studded with six fours and two sixes.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Coastal Kings Mangaluru made a steady start through Aadharsh (24 off 17) and Nikin Jose (51 off 41), who stitched together a 35-run opening stand from 31 deliveries. However, Shivamogga Yodhas' disciplined bowling attack ensured the scoring rate never got away during the Power-play.

The innings then unravelled quickly as Coastal Kings Mangaluru lost wickets in clusters. Gowda turned the tide with a superb sixth over, dismissing Aadharsh and Karun Nair (0 off 2) within the space of three deliveries. Shreesha Achar compounded the damage in the eighth over by removing Siddharth Akhil (5 off 10) and Shreyas Gopal (0 off 1), leaving the batting side under pressure.

Jose anchored the innings through the middle overs, adding a valuable 43-run stand with Suraj Ahuja (39 off 19), before Yashovardhan Parantap accounted for him in the 14th over with the score on 103/5. Ahuja then joined forces with CA Karthik (36 not out off 20) to inject momentum into the innings, the pair adding 29 runs in just 13 deliveries.

Abhilash Shetty struck twice late in the innings, removing Ahuja and Rajvir Wadhwa (3), but Karthik remained unbeaten, smashing two fours and three sixes to lift Coastal Kings Mangaluru to a competitive total of 163.

Brief scores:

Coastal Kings Managaluru 162/7 in 20 overs (Nikin Jose 51, Surah Ahuja 39, CA Karthik 36; Shreesha Achar 2/33, Abhilash Shetty 2/33, Dhanush 2/33) lost to Shivamogga Yodhas 165/3 in 18.2 overs (Aneesh KV 76 not out, Smaran R 53 not out; Nischith 2/35) by 7 wickets

--IANS

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