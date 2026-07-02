Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz

Hubballi, July 2 (IANS) Abhinav Manohar's explosive 12-ball 46 lit up a rain-hit match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors before persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament on Thursday. Both teams walked away with one point each.

Reduced to an eight-overs-a-side contest, Hubli Tigers posted 91/6, thanks largely to Manohar's breathtaking late assault.

The Tigers were in trouble at 27/2 after five overs when rain interrupted play. Kruthik Krishna (23 off 19) and Hardik Raj (2 0ff 4) both retired out, leaving the innings in a precarious position.

Manohar smashed two fours and six sixes in a whirlwind knock. The former Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter took a particular liking to Vyshak Vijaykumar, hammering 6, 4, 6, 6 in the sixth over before finishing with 6, 6, 4, 6 in the eighth. He eventually fell off the final ball of the innings after propelling the Tigers to a competitive total.

The knock was a timely reminder of Manohar's big-hitting prowess, having struck 52 sixes for the Shivamogga Lions during the 2024 season, including three innings featuring nine maximums.

Ritesh Bhatkal was the top performer for the Warriors, picking up two wickets for just 10 runs.

The washout leaves Hubli Tigers fifth on the table with six points from seven matches, having registered two wins, three losses, and two no results. Mysore Warriors remain sixth with five points from seven matches, with two wins, four losses, and one no result.

Bengaluru Blasters continue to lead the standings on 12 points, followed by Coastal Kings Mangaluru, Gulbarga Mystics, and Shivamogga Yodhas.

Later in the evening, Coastal Kings Mangaluru will take on Shivamogga Yodhas.

Brief scores:

Hubli Tigers 91/6 in 8 overs (Kruthik Krishna 23 retired hurt, Abhinav Manohar 46; Ritesh Bhatkal 2/10). No Result

--IANS

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