July 02, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz

Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Hubballi on Thursday. Photo credit: KSCA

Hubballi, July 2 (IANS) Abhinav Manohar's explosive 12-ball 46 lit up a rain-hit match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors before persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament on Thursday. Both teams walked away with one point each.

Reduced to an eight-overs-a-side contest, Hubli Tigers posted 91/6, thanks largely to Manohar's breathtaking late assault.

The Tigers were in trouble at 27/2 after five overs when rain interrupted play. Kruthik Krishna (23 off 19) and Hardik Raj (2 0ff 4) both retired out, leaving the innings in a precarious position.

Manohar smashed two fours and six sixes in a whirlwind knock. The former Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter took a particular liking to Vyshak Vijaykumar, hammering 6, 4, 6, 6 in the sixth over before finishing with 6, 6, 4, 6 in the eighth. He eventually fell off the final ball of the innings after propelling the Tigers to a competitive total.

The knock was a timely reminder of Manohar's big-hitting prowess, having struck 52 sixes for the Shivamogga Lions during the 2024 season, including three innings featuring nine maximums.

Ritesh Bhatkal was the top performer for the Warriors, picking up two wickets for just 10 runs.

The washout leaves Hubli Tigers fifth on the table with six points from seven matches, having registered two wins, three losses, and two no results. Mysore Warriors remain sixth with five points from seven matches, with two wins, four losses, and one no result.

Bengaluru Blasters continue to lead the standings on 12 points, followed by Coastal Kings Mangaluru, Gulbarga Mystics, and Shivamogga Yodhas.

Later in the evening, Coastal Kings Mangaluru will take on Shivamogga Yodhas.

Brief scores:

Hubli Tigers 91/6 in 8 overs (Kruthik Krishna 23 retired hurt, Abhinav Manohar 46; Ritesh Bhatkal 2/10). No Result

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

2027 to be celebrated as India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons, amid 75 years of diplomatic ties

2027 to be celebrated as 'India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons'

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps in the match being played at Galle on Thursday. Photo credit: SLC

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Hubballi on Thursday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report