Kajol, Bobby Deol & others support Aalim Hakim's decision to not work for celebs with disrespectful managers

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) In a powerful move, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has announced his decision not to work with celebrities whose managers behave rudely or mistreat creative professionals behind the scenes.

Taking to his official IG, he wrote, "We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member. Because talent deserves dignity. Hard work deserves kindness. And every artist deserves respect (sic)."

Expressing their support in the comment section, many members from the film fraternity penned encouraging remarks, lauding Aalim's decision.

Rajkummar Rao wrote in the comment section, "Absolutely sir. Respect and Equality two utmost important things."

Gajraj Rao penned, "Huge respect for you, Aalim, for saying this out loud and clear @aalimhakim"

Farah Khan commented, "Well done Aalim".

Rupali Ganguly added, "Well said".

Arjun Kapoor shared, "With U on this @aalimhakim bhai".

Zoya Akhtar mentioned, "Bang On".

Chitrangda Singh's comment read, "AGREE !"

Kajol dropped two raised hands emoji in the comment section.

Others, such as Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, and Aparshakti Khurana also showed their support with the help of various emoticons.

Aalim further urged all to treat creative people with the respect they deserve.

His post read, "It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members — especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being."

Pointing out the impact of such behaviour, the celebrity hairstylist added, "The saddest part is…sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them."

His post also reflected on the personal sacrifices made by the crew members working in the industry. “Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace… Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best,” Aalim shared.

--IANS

pm/