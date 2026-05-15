Within days of taking oath, Suvendu Adhikari govt rolls out key reforms; introduces 'live tracker' for promises

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Within a week of taking oath as the head of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has initiated a series of immediate, high-impact executive measures following the May 9 oath ceremony at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Political observers view the developments as reflecting the 55-year-old leader’s stated approach of “work more, talk less” after assuming office.

Soon after taking charge on Monday, the new cabinet took six major decisions during its maiden meeting, including prioritising measures to curb illegal immigration across the Bangladesh border and joining the ongoing national census exercise.

The next cabinet meeting, scheduled for Monday, is expected to introduce additional initiatives, particularly relating to women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister has already suspended three senior IPS officers over alleged negligence in handling the August 2024 rape and murder case involving an intern doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

In line with his stated commitment to check infiltration from Bangladesh, Adhikari directed the Chief Secretary and the state’s Land and Land Reforms Department to complete the handover of land required by the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing within 45 days.

In a state where land acquisition remains a politically sensitive issue -- especially after the Singur and Nandigram movements between 2006 and 2008 -- indications suggest that the state’s land-related laws could witness reforms in the coming months.

Meanwhile, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new cabinet has continued ongoing welfare schemes while also implementing several central initiatives that had remained pending under the previous government.

The government has also allowed IAS and IPS officers to attend central training programmes and has initiated steps to align state procedures with Union laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Political observers see this as reflecting closer Centre-state administrative coordination under the BJP’s “double-engine government” model.

Adhikari has also reiterated support for 321 families of BJP workers allegedly targeted during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

On Friday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his resolve to ensure investigation into the reported 2021 post-poll violence cases and pursue legal proceedings against those found responsible.

The renewed focus on political violence and security issues is also expected to increase demands for transparent and impartial investigations, given West Bengal’s long history of political confrontations.

The new government has also introduced a real-time online tracker aimed at monitoring the implementation status of the BJP’s electoral promises.

Of the BJP’s reported 140 pre-poll assurances, 11 are currently listed as “in progress”, according to the tracker at the time of writing.

Among the BJP’s major electoral commitments were action against infiltration, measures to expose alleged corruption under the Trinamool Congress, an end to the alleged “cut money” and “syndicate” culture, and a proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women.

Adhikari has also initiated procedural reform proposals for the West Bengal Assembly. On Friday, he proposed live telecast of Assembly proceedings to improve transparency and accountability among legislators.

Among the other proposed reforms is the installation of electronic display boards in the Assembly, replacing the existing practice of handwritten notes and manual compilation of proceedings, which is considered time-consuming.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are conscious that the people of West Bengal have voted for political change and administrative reform, with expectations centred on improving governance and public service delivery in the state.

--IANS

jb/pgh