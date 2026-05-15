May 15, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Anita Orban on appointment as Hungary’s Deputy PM, Foreign Minister

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Anita Orban on appointment as Hungary’s Deputy PM, Foreign Minister (Photo: @_OrbanAnita/X)

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Anita Orban on her appointment as Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

“Look forward to working together to strengthen the India-Hungary relationship, and the India-European Union strategic partnership,” External Affairs Minister Jaishankar wrote on the social media platform X.

Anita Orban was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary on May 13.

“My mission is clear: to represent the interests of the Hungarian people with determination, dignity, and clarity on every international stage. I look forward to working closely with our partners while strengthening Hungary’s voice across Europe and beyond,” Orban wrote on X on Wednesday.

Born in July 1974, Anita Orban is a Hungarian lawyer, diplomat, and politician.

Peter Magyar was sworn in as Hungary's Prime Minister on May 9 after winning a parliamentary vote at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly, pledging to “change the system”.

In the parliamentary elections held on April 12, the Tisza Party, led by Magyar, defeated the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by Viktor Orban, winning 141 of the 199 seats and securing a two-thirds majority in the new parliament.

PM Modi on April 13 congratulated Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party on their decisive victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, marking a significant political shift in the European nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party on your resounding election victory. India and Hungary are bound by deep-rooted friendship, shared values, and enduring mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and to advance the vital India-European Union Strategic Partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of our peoples.”

--IANS

ksk/dan

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