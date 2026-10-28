October 28, 2026 6:15 PM हिंदी

Maha MLC polls: BJP, NCP(SP) secure early victories as vote counting continues

Maha MLC polls: BJP, NCP(SP) secure early victories as vote counting continues

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Counting of votes for the five Maharashtra Legislative Council Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies continued on Wednesday. Out of the five contested seats, official declarations have come in for two, yielding victories for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

In Pune Teachers' Constituency, the BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawade has won after defeating the Congress party's sitting legislator and nominee Jayant Asgaonkar, and Sachin Sanap, an Independent candidate supported by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. With this win, Gawade has delivered a major boost to the Mahayuti coalition.

BJP had made the Pune Teachers' Constituency poll a prestige as the election strategy was implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The party had fielded senior ministers, including Chandrakant Patil and a couple of legislators, during campaigning.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Marathwada) Graduates' Constituency, NCP(SP) nominee Dr Pratapsingh Patil defeated the NCP/Mahayuti candidate Satish Chavan, who was a three-term legislator from the same seat. In addition, Raviraj Sable (Independent) and Dilip Ghuge (Shiv Sena - UBT) also lost.

Dr Pratapsingh Patil maintained a strong preference vote lead throughout counting rounds to secure the seat for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

NCP(SP)'s top leadership, including working president and MP Supriya Sule, former Minister Jayant Patil, state chief Shashikant Shinde, accompanied by Congress leaders, had held a series of meetings and rallies. Incidentally, Shiv Sena legislator and former Minister Abdul Sattar defied party line and supported Dr Pratapsingh Patil. Further, he also received support from disgruntled leaders of the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena(UBT).

Counting was underway for the remaining three seats due to the preferential voting system, elimination rounds, and quota calculations.

In Nagpur Graduates' seat, BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale holds a steady lead over incumbent Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari. With elimination rounds progressing, the distribution of second-preference votes will finalise the victory quota.

In Pune Graduates' seat, the battle remains intense between Smita Jadhav (BJP) and Harshada Jadhav (NCP-SP), with second-preference counting underway.

In Amravati Teachers' constituency, a multi-cornered contest persists among Kiran Sarnaik (Shiv Sena), Aditi Pohare (Congress), Sangita Shinde (BJP rebel) and Dattatray Lahane (Shiv Sena UBT) as officials process preference tallies.

Final official updates for Nagpur, Pune Graduates, and Amravati are expected once the second-preference elimination rounds reach the required victory quotas.

--IANS

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