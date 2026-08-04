August 04, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Maha educationist and former Governor D.Y. Patil passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Former Maha Governor DY Patil passes away; PM Modi expresses grief

Kolhapur, Aug 4 (IANS) Maharashtra leader and education pioneer Dnyandeo Yashwantrao (D.Y.) Patil passed away in Kolhapur on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 90.

Patil, who was a Maharashtra lawmaker in the late 1960s and the 1970s, had served as the Governor of Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal and was widely known for his contributions to education. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1991.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the leader and recalled his contribution to the education sector.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at Patil's Kasaba Bawada residence to pay their last respects.

Political leaders, educationists, social workers, and citizens from various walks of life visited to offer their tributes to the former Governor.

Patil, born on October 22, 1935, in Kolhapur's Ambap, carved out a niche primarily in education. He started his career in politics with the Congress; however, later stepped away from politics to focus on education. He is credited with having built an extensive network of schools, colleges, universities and hospitals across Maharashtra and other states.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also took to social media and expressed grief over the passing of Patil.

"The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr D. Y. Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable," Gandhi posted on X.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters," he added.

--IANS

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