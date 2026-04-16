Maha ATS probe links Varanasi NEET aspirant to online radicalisation network

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has questioned a NEET aspirant from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with an alleged terror radicalisation network with links to Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

They further mentioned that multiple electronic devices have been seized, and the youth has been summoned again for further questioning on April 22.

In a coordinated operation with the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Maharashtra ATS officials conducted a search at a residence in Varanasi on Tuesday, where they interrogated the 18-year-old aspirant for nearly eight hours in connection with a terror-linked radicalisation case registered in Mumbai.

The joint teams carried out the investigations at the residence of a doctor in the Hanuman Phatak area, under the Adampur police station limits in Varanasi.

During the operation, officials questioned the teen, the son of a local paediatrician, regarding his suspected links to an online network under investigation.

According to officials, the teen is suspected to have been associated with a digital network allegedly linked to the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The probe into his activities began after the recent arrest of Ayan Sheikh, a computer engineering student from Mumbai, who was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Investigators said forensic examination of devices recovered from Ayan Sheikh pointed to the existence of a wider network operating through encrypted communication platforms, prompting further leads that eventually reached Varanasi.

Sources in the ATS said the focus of the investigation is currently on a suspicious digital trail connected to a Telegram group believed to be involved in extremist activities.

Preliminary findings suggest that an account linked to the Varanasi-based youth was part of this network.

The probe has also revealed that Ayan Sheikh, the doctor's son, and several other individuals from different states were allegedly active on a Telegram channel titled "Islamic Politics", along with multiple WhatsApp groups where anti-government and anti-national content was reportedly circulated.

Officials claimed that the Varanasi teenager had been active on these platforms for several months, during which he is suspected to have shared objectionable images and videos, besides participating in discussions that were allegedly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the state.

Prior to the search operation, the Mumbai ATS had reportedly placed the teen's mobile number under surveillance for a few days to monitor his digital footprint and evaluate possible links, including suspected contacts based in Pakistan.

During the raid, officials found the house locked from the inside, following which the ATS teams entered and conducted a detailed search of the premises. Investigators also collected information related to the family’s background and financial records as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities confirmed that several electronic devices, including a laptop, three mobile phones, and a printer, were seized during the operation and have been sent for forensic examination.

While the teen has not been taken into custody so far, officials said he has been issued a notice to appear before the Mumbai ATS on April 22 for further questioning as the investigation into the wider network continues.

--IANS

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