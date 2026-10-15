Madonna’s recollects scary moment during her delivery as daughter Lourdes Leon’s celebrates 30th birthday

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Queen of Pop Madonna shared heartfelt wishes for her daughter Lourdes Leon on her 30th birthday. The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures of her daughter chronicling her journey into adulthood. She shared that during her delivery, she went through 18 hours of labour, and had a scary moment.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lolita! You came to me in a Dream. A fever dream. A Dream called Life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears. Your chin was tilted up in my birth canal, you were looking for the stars you were stuck. After 18 hours of labor and your heartbeat slowing down, an emergency C-section was the only option. Did I mention the helicopters and news crews swirling above our heads on the top floor of the hospital in East LA? You’re birth was dramatic”.

“Like our lives. Our connection, it is Biblical. When I ask God to explain it to me He tells me- Look in the mirror! We are Two side sides of the same coin. If what we risk reveals what we value then I would risk it all on you. Never forget who you are- Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to Dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love (sic)”, she added.

Her daughter took to the comments section, and wrote, “You’re the one that I think about all day, love you”.

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry wrote, “Beautiful post. Being a mother is a true spiritual experience”.

Actress Amy Schumer wrote, “It’s the last one for me”.

Lourdes Leon is the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna and actor Carlos Leon. She has pursued her own career in fashion and music. She has modelled for major brands, and is also a trained dancer. In 2022, she made her musical debut establishing herself as a multidisciplinary artiste.

--IANS

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