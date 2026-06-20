June 20, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' to hit screens on June 26

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' to hit screens on June 26 (Photo Credit: Trident Arts/X)

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) The makers of director Kishore Kumar’s upcoming romantic comedy 'Heartin’, featuring actors Madonna Sebastian, Sananth and Emaya in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on June 26 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Trident Arts said, "#Heartin hits theatres worldwide on JUNE 26th. Written & Directed by @kishoredir. A @RajeshMRadio Musical."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had originally announced that the film would hit screens in February this year.

In January this year, Trident Arts had announced, "Love, Laughter & Family Moments all packed in one. #Heartin - In Cinemas THIS FEBRUARY. Written & Directed by @kishoredir. A @RajeshMRadio Musical."

In the first week of December last year, the makers had announced that Madonna Sebastian had completed dubbing for her portions in the film.

Sources say 'Heartin' will be a youthful and feel-good romantic comedy.

'Heartin' stars Sananth, known for his performances in 'Mahaan', 'Petta', and 'Jil Jung Juk', as the male lead. Madonna Sebastian and debutant actress Emaya T will be seen playing pivotal roles in this film. Sources say the film will also feature other renowned actors playing key characters.

Speaking about the film, director Kishore Kumar had, on an earlier occasion, said, “'Heartin' is a rom-com with an interesting balance of romance and humour. We are creating a film that will appeal to audiences of all kinds."

The director had then disclosed that the film's shoot was nearly 80 per cent complete, with shooting having taken place across Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty.

The film boasts a highly talented technical crew. Cinematography has been handled by Mukes, known for his work in the web series 'Suzhal' and the film 'Kolaikaaran'. Music for this film has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan, the acclaimed composer behind Malayalam blockbusters like 'Neram', 'Premam', and 'Gold'.

Editing has been handled by Barath Vikraman, famous for his work in 'Good Night' and 'Lover', while art direction is by G. Durairaj, popular for 'Garudan' and 'Ayothi'. Costume design has been handled by Uthara Menon, who has worked on 'Viduthalai 2' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.

--IANS

Mkr/

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