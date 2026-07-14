July 14, 2026 10:12 AM हिंदी

Madonna celebrates global success of ‘Confessions On A Dance Floor II’: Dreams do come true

Madonna celebrates global success of ‘Confessions On A Dance Floor II’: Dreams do come true

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Queen of Pop Madonna has penned a note filled with gratitude after her album Confessions On A Dance Floor II received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide, saying she is "grateful and surprised" by the love it has received and thrilled that it has reached the No. 1 spot across the globe.

Madonna’s album Confessions II became her 10th Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has made her the first female artist to score the Number 1 album in 5 consecutive decades.

Taking to the photo-sharing website Instagram, Madonna first shared a string of images of herself and said that words cannot express how “grateful and surprised” she is.

“Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am. By the incredible reception, Confessions on a Dance Floor has received !! Thank You -to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my Fans .”

“The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe it’s # 1 all around the world. My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love!”

Confessions II is the fifteenth studio album by Madonna. It was released on July 3, 2026. A sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, the album was inspired by familial and professional challenges, in addition to the sociopolitical state of the world, which led Madonna to record an upbeat album as a distraction.

Confessions II also features guest appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Stromae, and Madonna's eldest daughter Lola Leon.

The album is mainly an EDM record but it explores a variety of dance and electronic music subgenres, including house, dance-pop, disco and downtempo.

Madonna broke gender barriers in popular music and has had a significant socio-cultural impact across her career.

--IANS

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