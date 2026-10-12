Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene did not recognise Shah Rukh, Salman at their wedding reception

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, admitted that he did not even recognise Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at their wedding reception.

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, visited Madhuri and Dr Nene's Mumbai residence for her latest cooking vlog.

While interacting with the 'Om Shanti Om' maker, Dr Nene revealed that he felt like a prom king at his wedding reception as he did not know any of the celebrities who were present, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, as he had seen the movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

"I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony," he shared.

As Farah asked Dr Nene whether he did not even know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, he confirmed that he did not recognise them. However, he told Farah that they all had been extremely sweet to him at the reception.

Talking about not being familiar with Madhuri's fame before he married her, Dr. Nene shared that, living in Los Angeles, he did not speak Hindi back then.

When Farah asked how he had not heard of Madhuri, he further explained, "Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn't watch Hindi films. Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her."

Madhuri tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple has been blessed with two sons - Arin and Ryan.

Following the wedding, Madhuri moved to the U.S, and even took some time off from work.

--IANS

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