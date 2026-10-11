Madhuri Dixit wishes Amitabh Bachchan, 'the man who has defined Indian cinema for generations'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday on Sunday.

Commemorating his enduring legacy on the reality game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', she said that Big B has defined Indian cinema for generations.

Madhuri recently appeared on the sets of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18' as part of the legendary actor’s birthday celebration.

Wishing him on his special day, she shared, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Sir is a true legend, and 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a legendary show in itself. For millions across India, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Sir and Kaun Banega Crorepati are simply two sides of the same coin; you cannot imagine one without the other. Walking onto that set to celebrate a milestone birthday for the man who has defined Indian cinema for generations was deeply humbling."

"Experiencing his legendary warmth, unmatched grace, and effortless charm in real time is something entirely magical; his true power lies in the way he makes everyone on that hot seat feel like family. Sharing this milestone with him, feeling the incredible energy of that room, and celebrating his journey is a memory I will hold very close. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday, may he continue to light up our screens and inspire us for years to come," she went on to add.

During the episode, Madhuri also lauded the unprecedented legacy and ever-growing stardom of Big B across generations.

She said, “Generations badalti jayengi, lekin aapki fan following badhti jayegi... Kay karnar tumhi ewdha prem gheun..” (Generations will keep changing, but your fan following will keep growing... What is it about you that makes people love you so much?)

Overwhelmed by all the love, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Bahut-bahut dhanyawad aapka. Bhagwan ki tarah hote hain ye log. Jis din aap logon ka sneha-pyar band ho jayega, hum bhi band ho jayenge..” (Thank you very, very much. These people are like God to us. The day your affection and love for us stop, we too will come to an end)

--IANS

pm/