October 12, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit says time tried to test Amitabh Bachchan, but he changed his fortune every time

Madhuri Dixit says time tried to test Amitabh Bachchan, but he changed his fortune every time

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s resilience.

She expressed pride in him, saying that while time tried to change him at every stage of his life, he turned the challenges into opportunities and changed his fortunes instead.

Appearing on the recent special birthday episode of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Madhuri paid a heartfelt tribute to Amitabh, celebrating his enduring appeal across generations and his ability to navigate the different phases of his life with grace and determination.

Marking her tribute with words that drew applause from the audience, Madhuri said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Amit ji ko waqt ne bahut badalne ki koshish ki, lekin inhone har baar apna waqt hi badal diya..” (Ladies and gentlemen, time tried many times to change Amit ji, but every time, he changed his fortunes instead).

Acknowledging the immense admiration Amitabh commands across generations, Madhuri said that her appearance on the show was about more than participating in the game.

“Main yahan sirf khel khelne nahi aayi hoon... Aapke birthday ka jashn banane aaye hain. Kyunki log aapse itna pyaar karte hain, har generation mein aapke liye itne saare fans hain..” (I have not come here just to play the game... We have come to celebrate your birthday. People love you so much, and you have so many fans across every generation)

Emphasising that audiences wanted to know the person behind the superstar, Madhuri added, “Hum yeh jaanna chahte hain, aapko not just as an actor, lekin aapke har life ke daur mein aap kaise the, woh hum jaanna chahte hain..” (We want to know about you not just as an actor, but also about the person you were during every phase of your life)

Amitabh celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. The occasion saw an outpouring of wishes and birthday blessings from fans and well-wishers across the world.

--IANS

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