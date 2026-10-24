Madhuri Dixit says ‘there is nothing to hold against’ Gautami Patil after she apologises for controversial dance moves

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit seems to have come out in support of performer Gautami Patil after she opened up about the controversy surrounding her viral dance video followed by the backlash she faced over her dance moves.

In an upcoming episode of the Marathi game show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, Gautami will be seen appearing alongside Shiv Thakare, where she speaks to Madhuri about the controversy, the public criticism that followed and the steps she took after issuing an apology.

Recalling the controversy, Gautami said she was performing at an event when the video began circulating on social media and news platforms.

She said she learnt about it only while returning home after the show and immediately acknowledged her mistake and apologised to the people of Maharashtra.

Gautami said, “I was heavily trolled at the time. I was performing at an event while that video was being circulated across social media and news platforms. It was only on my way home after the show that I found out what had happened. I immediately issued a statement, acknowledged my mistake and apologised to the people of Maharashtra. What happened was unintentional, but I took responsibility for it. I worked on myself after that and made sure I did not repeat the mistake.”

“Once you are labelled, it becomes difficult to move past it. Instead of showing the good work I am doing today, people keep circulating those old videos. That makes others wonder, ‘Is she still doing the same thing?’ But I have changed a lot. If you still believe I am making those mistakes, come and watch one of my shows. If you find something wrong, then speak up. All I ask is that you see my work today before judging me,” she said.

The performer also spoke about the audience at her shows, revealing that while her performances once attracted mainly male crowds, women now make up a larger share of the audience.

After hearing her out, Madhuri responded, “Once you have acknowledged your mistake and taken steps to correct it, what more is there to say? There is nothing left to hold against you.”

For the uninitiated, the controversy dates back to 2022, when some of Gautami’s dance performances drew criticism for allegedly obscene gestures and steps.

Among the actions that attracted criticism were pouring water over herself during a performance and dancing with movements that some viewers considered suggestive.

Critics also questioned the way she wore her saree, arguing that the presentation was not in keeping with traditional performance conventions.

Despite her apology, Gautami said older videos continued to influence how people perceived her, even after she had made changes to her performances.

--IANS

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