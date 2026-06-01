Madhuri Dixit reveals why she’d do fewer ‘kaands’ than Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit may be part of the chaotic, dysfunctional family at the heart of “Maa Behen”, but when it comes to causing trouble, she believes her co-stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga would beat her at it.

During a fun interaction with IANS, Bollywood’s very own twinkle toes shared why she would be involved in fewer “kaands” than Triptii and Dharna, while hinting at the chaos, conflicts and strong personalities that define the film’s central trio.

When the trailer released, it mentioned “Ek maa”, “Do behen” and “ek bhayankar kaand” in the film, which is set in Bhopal.

But what if the film were set in Delhi? Then who would do the most ‘kaands,’ considering the term is more commonly used colloquially in the National Capital?

Pat came the reply from Madhuri: “I think they (Triptii and Dharna) will have more kaands because they are from here. So I don't know much about Delhi. So she (Madhuri's character in the film) has less to do.”

Premiering on June 4, “Maa Behen” revolves around is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

Triptii chimed in and said that it would be all three characters, she added: “All three of us have equally kaandi. Because all three of us are very strong characters. Whether it's the mother, whether it's the sister, or the older sister. It's a very dysfunctional family.”

“They get thrown into a difficult situation. What happens after that? How do they tackle it? That's something that you'll see in this film. But I think to answer your question, yeah. There's no…”

The chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ also stars Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film will release on June 4.

--IANS

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