October 13, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit reveals why she chose to marry a heart surgeon outside Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit reveals why she chose to marry a heart surgeon outside Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit revealed the reason behind her decision to marry cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene.

The actress offered a witty response to actress Sonali Bendre’s observation about the heartbreak her wedding caused among her fans.

The conversation took place on the grand premiere episode of the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, where Sonali joined host Madhuri on the hot seat. Recalling the actor’s wedding, Sonali said, “When you got married… a lot of people were heartbroken.”

Madhuri, who married Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999, responded with a laugh and said, “That’s why I married someone who mends hearts!”

Speaking in Marathi, the actor jokingly explained that she chose someone who treats hearts, referring to her husband’s profession as a cardiovascular surgeon.

Madhuri’s marriage to Dr. Nene, who was based in the United States when they met, marked her departure from Bollywood at the peak of her career. The couple have since built a life together and have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

After spending a few years in the USA, the actress returned to India to resume her career in Bollywood.

Madhuri marked her return to Bollywood after a hiatus with Aaja Nachle in 2007. She went on to feature in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which she appeared in the popular song ‘Ghagra’, Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang.

She later appeared in Total Dhamaal and Kalank, followed by the Marathi film Bucket List, Maja Ma, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The actor also ventured into the digital space with The Fame Game, in which she played a celebrated actor whose disappearance sets off a series of revelations. She then featured in Mrs. Deshpande, taking on a darker role as a convicted serial killer.

Madhuri marked her return to Bollywood after a hiatus with Aaja Nachle in 2007. She went on to feature in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which she appeared in the popular song ‘Ghagra’, Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang.

She later appeared in Total Dhamaal and Kalank, followed by the Marathi film Bucket List, Maja Ma, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The actor also ventured into the digital space with The Fame Game, in which she played a celebrated actor whose disappearance sets off a series of revelations. She then featured in Mrs. Deshpande, taking on a darker role as a convicted serial killer.

–IANS

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