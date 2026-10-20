Madhuri Dixit reveals she wore her grandmother’s traditional Nauvari saree at her wedding 27 years ago

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Superstar Madhuri Dixit recently opened up about a special memory from her wedding to Dr Shriram Nene.

The actress revealed that she wore her grandmother’s traditional Nauvari saree for the occasion 27 years ago.

The actress shared the heartwarming detail on the reality quiz show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ with a contestant who spoke about getting married soon.

Having recently celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri found herself revisiting her bridal memories during an interaction with contestant and bride-to-be Mrunmayee Kitukale from Amravati.

With her wedding approaching, Mrunmayee sought Madhuri’s advice on bridal styling, revealing that she had saved screenshots of the actress’s saree looks for inspiration.

As the two discussed traditional bright colours and trendy pastels, Madhuri recalled the outfit she had chosen for her own wedding.

The actress revealed that she had worn her grandmother’s blue Nauvari saree, which was paired with a beautifully embroidered shawl.

Emphasising the importance of making personal choices on one’s wedding day, Madhuri said, “I wore my grandmother’s saree at my wedding. It was a Nauvari saree, and it was blue in colour. It was a very beautiful shade of blue. I paired it with a shawl that was fully embroidered. There should be a personal touch to what you wear. You should wear what you like, because that day belongs to you and your family. So, it should be your choice.”

The conversation was prompted by a special gesture from Mrunmayee, who presented her first wedding invitation to Madhuri. While the first invitation is traditionally offered to God, the bride-to-be chose to share hers with the actress, making her a part of her wedding celebrations in a memorable way.

The conversation comes shortly after Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene celebrated 27 years of marriage.

On the occasion, Shriram Nene took to his social media account to share unseen photographs from their intimate wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999.

The pictures offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s special day, including moments from their ring exchange and celebrations with family and friends.

–IANS

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