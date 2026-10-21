Madhuri Dixit reveals how Sooraj Barjatya's 'toe obsession' turned new shoes into ‘mojaris’ during 'HAHK'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit shared a quirky behind-the-scenes memory of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya from the sets of their 1994 blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

She recalled how the director’s habit of standing on his toes would gradually change the shape of his new shoes.

Madhuri recalled the amusing anecdote during a special reunion with her co-stars Renuka Shahane and Priya Berde on the reality quiz show, ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’.

The three actresses came together on the Marathi quiz reality show to revisit memories of the film, which was released 32 years ago.

Madhuri is hosting the show, which brings the popular quiz format to Marathi-speaking audiences.

Recalling Barjatya’s habit, Madhuri said, “I remember one thing about Sooraj ji. Whenever a new schedule began, he would come wearing new shoes. He had this habit of going up on his toes, and we would all joke about it. After ten days, the shoes would start loosening up.”

Joining in on the conversation, Renuka added, “After fifteen days, they would loosen up even more!”

Madhuri continued, “Slowly slowly, their shape would change, and by the end, they would become mojaris!”

The anecdote brought back memories of the camaraderie the actresses shared while working on the family entertainer. ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles, with Renuka playing Pooja and Priya portraying Chameli.

The reunion also saw the actresses reflect on their bond during the film’s shoot. Madhuri also recalled being happy when she learnt that Renuka and Priya were part of the cast.

--IANS

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