Madhuri Dixit reveals how her dance journey began from Mumbai’s JB Nagar

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit, known for her impeccable and flawless moves, revealed that her dance journey began from her house in Mumbai’s JB Nagar, Andheri.

During the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, "India’s Best Dancer Season 5", Madhuri shared that she started dancing at the age of 3 in a dance school in JB Nagar.

Talking about the beginning of her dancing and cinematic journey, she added, “Dance maine wahan shuru kiya tha pehle. Main jab teen saal ki thi, wahi pe JB Nagar mein dance school tha. Dance karna shuru kiya. Itni saari memories hain wahan. Meri pehli film jab release huyi, 'Abodh', tab bhi hum wahan the. 'Tezaab' ke baad phir hum log nikle wahan se kyunki wahan security nahi thi, toh phir baad mein mushkil hone lagi. After 'Tezaab', koi bhi aa jaata tha ghar pe. ‘Madam ne bulaya humko,’ suitcase saara leke aa gaye the. (I started dancing there first. When I was three years old, there was a dance school in JB Nagar. When my first film, 'Abodh', was released, we were still living there. After 'Tezaab', we left that place because there was no security, so it became difficult later on. After 'Tezaab, anyone would come to the house. 'Madam called us,' and they had come with all their suitcases.)”

Reflecting on her childhood days, Madhuri shared that back then, neighbours used to be like family members.

Recalling how they used to eat at anyone's house in the neighbourhood without hesitation, she added, "Jo neighbours the woh bhi family members hua karte the. Hum bacche kisi ke ghar mein chale jaate the, ‘Aunty, aap pakode banaiye, aapke bahut pasand hain humein.’ Woh jo relationships the, amazing the. Kyunki ab aise gharon mein rehte hain jahan pata bhi nahi hota aapke neighbours kaun hain. Ek family jaisa atmosphere tha JB Nagar mein, woh bahut kamaal ka tha. Bacche saath khelte bhi the, pitte bhi the saath mein sab log. It was amazing. (The neighbors were also like family members. We kids would go to someone's house and say, 'Aunty, you made pakoras, we really like them.' Those relationships were amazing. Because now we live in houses where you don’t even know who your neighbors are. The family-like atmosphere in JB Nagar was really wonderful. Kids played together, even got scolded together, everyone was together.)”

--IANS

pm/