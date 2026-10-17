October 17, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane recall fun moments with Sooraj Barjatya during ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun…’ shoot

Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane recall fun moments with Sooraj Barjatya during ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun…’ shoot

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actresses Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane and Priya Berde had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun…’ reunion on Kon Honar Crorepati, where they shared anecdotes about the 1994 blockbuster directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

As Renuka and Priya join Madhuri on the hot seat, the three revisit the friendships and fun that made their time on the film special. From sharing rooms to chatting away in Marathi, their stories reveal the camaraderie behind the camera. They also shared that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya would joke about making a Marathi film during their shooting breaks.

Recalling her excitement upon learning about the cast, Madhuri says, “When I got the film’s script, I didn’t know anything about the casting. But when I found out that you both were doing the film, I was very happy.”

“When we first met, I thought, ‘At least now I’ll have someone to speak Marathi with, gossip with, and have fun with!’ It felt wonderful. When I met you, it felt like I had met someone of my own. I used to feel like you were my own sister.”

Priya Berde responded: “You were always so down to earth, right from the beginning. Whenever I met you, I never once felt that you had an attitude. We used to share rooms during the shoot, and there was never a moment when we felt the need for a separate room or a separate vanity van.”

“There were so many artists on set, and being able to adjust among so many people is a big thing. Even today, I remember all the fun and masti we had.”

Remembering the fun, Madhuri adds, “The bond we developed during that time came through in the film - all that warmth and everything we shared. Everyone else would get jealous of us because we were always having so much fun.”

Priya went on to add that their cameraman was Marathi, and so were the technicians.

“There were so many Marathi-speaking people on set that there was a very strong Marathi atmosphere.”

Renuka then adds, “Between shots, Sooraj ji would joke, ‘There are so many Marathi people here that we could make a Marathi film during our shooting breaks!’”

Madhuri and Renuka also reminisce about the film’s shooting schedule and elaborate sets, with Madhuri recalling their outdoor shoot in Ooty, where they filmed “Dhiktana” and the memorable cricket match sequence.

--IANS

dc/

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