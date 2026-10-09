Madhuri Dixit remembers late star Nana Patekar, he was set to appear on ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene paid a tribute to late star Nana Patekar, who was scheduled to shoot for the grand premiere episode of the Marathi game show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, hosted by her, over the weekend.

Madhuri, who shared screen space with Nana in the 1998 film ‘Wajood’, remembered the veteran actor as a great artist and a powerful personality, saying his passing marks the loss of a treasured and legendary actor for the film industry.

Actress Sonali Bendre and Nana Patekar were set to be among the show’s first celebrity guests, with more prominent Maharashtrian celebrities expected to appear in the coming months.

Sharing her condolences on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.”

The shocking news about Nana Patekar’s sudden demise came on October 8. He passed away in Goa at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed by the Manipal Hospital, Goa. The statement mentioned that the veteran star was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Talking about “Wajood” the film released in 1998. The action film directed and produced by N. Chandra. The film follows Malhar, who is in love with Apoorva and believes that her engagement with Nihal is forced. Enraged, he protests against it. He, however, is arrested, forcing him into a life of crime.

Kon Honar Crorepati will air on October 12 on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.

“Kon Honar Crorepati” promises an inspiring journey where knowledge empowers dreams, extraordinary stories take centre stage, and every question has the power to transform lives. Rooted in the spirit of aspiration and possibility, the show celebrates the courage to dream big and the pursuit of knowledge.

The show will soon premier on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The Hindi version, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is titled “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Madhuri Dixit has previously appeared on several reality shows as a judge and special guest. However, taking on the role of host for “Kon Honaar Crorepati” marks a new chapter in her television journey.

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar has been associated with “Kon Honaar Crorepati” as its host for the past few seasons.

--IANS

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