Madhuri Dixit recalls tough times while struggling in bollywood, says mother taught her not to be weak

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has recalled the emotionally challenging times she faced during her early days in Bollywood.

She further revealed how her late mother back then taught her to stay strong, ignore criticism and focus on her work with sincerity.

During an appearance on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actress opened up to Amitabh Bachchan about her mother’s invaluable advice and how it helped her navigate the ups and downs of her career.

During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan gently inquired about Madhuri's strong bond with her mother, asking "Madhuri ji, kya aap maanti hain jinko aap aai kehti hain unse aapne bahut kuch sikha hai, ya kuch aisa jo aapne unse prapt kiya ho?" (Madhuri ji, do you believe that you have learned a lot from the person you call Aai, or is there something that you have received from her?)

Reflecting on her upbringing and her early days in the film industry, a nostalgic Madhuri shared how her mother was her pillar of strength, and also compared her resilient spirit to Amitabh Bachchan’s own mother, Late Teji Bachchan.

Recalling the emotional struggles she faced when she was young and trying to establish herself in Bollywood, the actress revealed how her mother taught her not to let criticism affect her and instead focus on her work.

Sharing her mother's wisdom on set, Madhuri revealed by saying, "I would say jitni bhi kala hain ya art hai ya dance ho, sab kuch mujhe unse hi aaya hain. Toh maa joh thi, she was very strong, jitni aapki maata ji strong thi waisi hi woh bhi thi. Jab main iss field mein aayi, main bahut hi young thi, toh koi kuch bol deta tha toh main ghar jaati thi aur mujhe bahut hi bura lagta tha. Toh maa humesha kehti thi ki itna weak nahi hona aur kisi ki nahi sunna, tumhe yeh karna hain toh karke dikhao. Woh kehti thi bas kaam karo aur sincerity se kaam karo, aur jo logon ko sab negative lag raha hain, ek success ke baad sab positive ho jaata hain."

(I would say that whatever art, creativity, or dance I have, everything has come from her. My mother was very strong; she was as strong as your mother was. When I entered this field, I was very young, so if someone said something to me, I would go home and feel very hurt. My mother would always tell me not to be so weak and not to listen to what others said. She would say, ‘If you want to do this, then prove it by doing it.’ She would tell me to simply work and work with sincerity, and that everything that people were seeing as negative would become positive after one success)

–IANS

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