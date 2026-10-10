October 10, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit recalls being shocked to see director crying behind camera during her live shot

Madhuri Dixit recalls being shocked to see director crying being camera during her live shot

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit who’s all set to host Kon Honar Crorepati, shared an amusing behind-the-scenes anecdote from her filming days.

Having popular Sonali Bendre as guest on the hotseat, the actress asked Madhuri that, “Did you regret any film that you did?"

In response, Madhuri recalled working with a director who was extremely intense and emotionally expressive on set.

Madhuri went on to reveal in Marathi, which further translated into English, read, “There was a little difficulty while working on one film because the director was a bit of a ‘high-voltage’ person. Every scene would begin at that level. I would always argue that we should gradually build up to that point. He would say, ‘No, no, no... that’s not how it is.’ While explaining the scene to us, he would suddenly disappear somewhere because he would get extremely emotional. He would be sitting under the table, crying.”

Sharing another hilarious incident from the shoot, the actress said she was filming a trolley shot when she suddenly heard strange sobbing sounds.

Madhuri further narrated, “I was giving my shot, and it was a trolley shot. I was delivering my dialogue, saying, ‘Why did you do that?’ when I started hearing these ‘sob-sob’ sounds. I wondered what had happened. I got distracted and looked over, only to find my director sitting on the trolley and crying.”

Hearing the story, Sonali Bendre couldn't hold back her laughter and remarked in disbelief, "Are you serious?"

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit is touted as one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actresses, known for iconic films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas.

–IANS

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