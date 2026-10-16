Madhuri Dixit opens up about her food cravings during second pregnancy

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit revealed that she developed a liking for spicy and flavourful food during her second pregnancy.

She shared an interesting detail that she said she appeared to have found its way into her younger son Ryan’s food preferences.

The actress shared the anecdote on her wuoz based reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, where she is currently seen as the host.

Known for her warmth and spontaneity, Madhuri recently engaged in a candid conversation with actors Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare.

During the interaction, Yami spoke about her pregnancy cravings and recalled celebrating the announcement of her first pregnancy with traditional Maharashtrian delicacies.

She revealed that after announcing the news at the trailer launch of Article 370, she immediately called her cook and asked for puran poli and ukadiche modak to mark the occasion.

The mention of the traditional sweet prompted Madhuri to share her own experience of pregnancy. While the actor said she did not experience any specific cravings during either of her pregnancies, she recalled enjoying spicy food when she was expecting her younger son.

“I love ukadiche modak! But I never really had any cravings during my pregnancies. When I was pregnant with my younger son, though, I enjoyed eating spicy, flavourful food. And now, he eats the spiciest food in our family!” she shared.

Drawing a parallels between pregnancy cravings and a child’s food preferences, Madhuri then asked Yami whether her son had developed a liking for sweets, wondering if he had a sweet tooth.

Madhuri’s revelation offered a rare glimpse into a relatively private chapter of her life. For the uninitiated, after marrying Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, the actor shifted and spent many years living in the United States. Her younger son, Ryan, was born in Denver in March 2005, where the family was based at the time.

Unlike many Bollywood celebrities whose pregnancy journeys have unfolded in the public eye, Madhuri largely kept this phase of her life away from the spotlight.

Pictures of the actor during her pregnancy, particularly those showing her baby bump, remain relatively uncommon in the public domain.

Madhuri and Dr Nene are parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan.

–IANS

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