Madhuri Dixit Nene turns 59, Jackie Shroff wishes her ‘happiness always’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood’s twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit on Friday turned 59, and her co-star of many films, veteran star Jackie Shroff, took a moment out to wish the actress.

Jackie, who has worked in films such as 100 Days, Khal Nayak, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Sangeet, Prem Deewane, Vardi, Uttar Dakshin, and Lajja, took to his stories section on the photo-sharing application Instagram and shared a picture of the two.

He did not write much, but mentioned “Happiness always” and just tagged her. He also added the song "Sun Beliya" from their psychological thriller film 100 Days as the background score for the picture.

It was in Uttar Dakshin when Jackie and Madhuri starred together on screen in 1987 for the first time. The action drama film, which was directed by Prabhat Khanna, also stars Rajinikanth and Bharathi.

Madhuri has appeared in over 70 Hindi films. She has worked in some of the most iconic films such as Tezaab, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Ram Lakhan, Thanedaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, Saajan, Raja, Devdas and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, to name a few.

In 2022, she made her OTT debut with the family mystery series The Fame Game, where she played a high-profile actress. The same year, she portrayed a housewife struggling with her sexual identity Maja Ma.

Her most recent work is the web series Mrs. Deshpande, in which she portrays a seemingly domesticated woman who hides a dark secret.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest work includes the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

The first look of actor Akshay Kumar from Welcome To The Jungle was unveiled on May 13. In the photograph, Akshay could be seen confidently standing in a dense jungle setup dressed in a dark suit paired with sunglasses.

--IANS

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