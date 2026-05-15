Padmini Kolhapure fondly recalls Dev Anand making her sit on lap when she was seven, was introduced by Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will see veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure recalling her first ever meeting with the legendary star Dev Anand, and how it was filled in with warmth and love.

Recalling the memorable incident, Padmini shared that she was part of the chorus during the recording when Asha Bhosle introduced her to Dev Anand.

She fondly remembered how Dev saab affectionately picked her up in his lap and instantly said, “Doosri film kyu, isi film mein isko le lunga,” eventually giving her a role in Ishq Ishq Ishq.

During a candid conversation on the show, Badshah mentioned that Padmini Kolhapure was introduced in Bollywood by Dev Anand, to which the actress corrected him, saying, “Aadha sahi, aadha galat hain. Meri pehli film Ishq Ishq Ishq thi Dev saab ki, lekin us film mein mujhe Asha Bhosle ji ne introduce kiya tha Dev saab ko.”

The actress further revealed, “Main sirf 7 saal ki thi aur mujhe dance ka bahot shauk tha,” she shared. Padmini fondly remembered how her grandmother would ask her to dance whenever Asha ji visited their home. “Main unke gaano par dance karti thi, especially ‘Haye Bichhua Das Gayo Re’. Main LP par unke gaane chala kar unke saamne dance karti thi,” she added.

Sharing more about the family connection, Padmini revealed, “Mere dadaji, Asha ji ke pitaji ke saath Balwant Natak Company thi aur woh uske partners the. Meri dadi hamesha chahti thi ki agli peedhi bhi abhinay aur kala se judi rahe.”

Padmini further shared how destiny brought things full circle years later when she got an opportunity to work with Asha Bhosle in the Hindi film 'Mai', where the legendary singer played her mother.

“Asha ji ne kaha tha ki woh tabhi film karengi jab main unki beti ka role karungi. Main khud ko bahot blessed aur complete feel kar rahi thi,” Padmini said.

–IANS

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