Assam Cong leader Banashree Gogoi resigns from party posts, primary membership

Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Assam Senior Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress National Secretary Banashree Gogoi has resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, dealing a setback to the party in the state.

In her resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, Gogoi said she was stepping down from all responsibilities with immediate effect. “I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, responsibilities, and the Primary Membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect,” she wrote in the letter.

Gogoi, who served as National Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunities she received during her association with the Congress. “I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I received during my association with the Party. I will continue to work for the people of Assam and the nation in my personal capacity,” the letter stated.

She also requested the party leadership to accept her resignation and relieve her from all organisational duties at the earliest. Copies of the resignation letter were also marked to All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi.

The resignation has triggered fresh political speculation in Assam after the BJP swept the Assembly poll and Congress was reduced to only 19 seats -- the worst performance of the party in the state.

Recently, former Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah launched a sharp attack on his erstwhile party, saying Congress was now “reaping what it had sown” after suffering a crushing defeat in the Assam Assembly elections.

Borah, who switched from Congress to the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, won the Bihpuria Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP’s sweeping electoral success and said the people had endorsed the government’s development agenda. “I must admit that under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has witnessed unprecedented political success. The people have once again placed their faith in his leadership,” Borah said.

The BJP-led NDA secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

The overall results reflected a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 82 out of the 126 seats in the Assembly. The Congress lagged behind with 19 seats, while regional parties such as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 10 seats each. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Raijor Dal managed to win two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) opened its account with a single seat.

--IANS

tdr/dpb