May 15, 2026 11:39 AM हिंदी

Avinash Mishra buys a house in Mumbai after 10 years: ‘Finally, apna ghar’

Avinash Mishra buys a house in Mumbai after 10 years: ‘Finally, apna ghar’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mishra, popularly known for featuring in the 18th edition of “Bigg Boss”, has bought a house in Mumbai after 10 years and said that “dreams do come true”.

Avinash, known for his work in TV shows such as Sethji, Yeh Teri Galiyan, and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, shared a range of pictures from his grah Pravesh with his parents and other family members.

Taking to the caption, Avinash wrote: “Om Namah Shivaay Finally… apna ghar in Mumbai (finally… my own house in Mumbai)! 10 saal lage… and now I can proudly say — we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience & faith.”

“Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the .. Kaise hoga? Kya hoga? Kab hoga? Kya main is sheher mein survive kar paunga? (When I had just arrived in Mumbai, there were only questions on my mind… How will it happen? What will happen? When will it happen? Will I even be able to survive in this city?)”

However, Avinash always had faith in god.

“Par Bhagwaan hum sabki life ki screenplay perfect timing aur perfect climax ke saath likhte hain Toh bas apna kaam honestly karte raho… baaki sab woh dekh lenge. (But God writes the screenplay of all our lives with perfect timing and the perfect climax So just keep doing your work honestly… He will take care of the rest).”

He added: “Ye sab kuch main apne mummy-papa ke pyaar aur support ki wajah se kar paya hoon. Grateful beyond words (I have been able to achieve all this because of the love and support of my parents. Grateful beyond words).”

He went on to thank his brother for being the backbone of his family.

Avinash concluded: “Thanks to my brother for always being the backbone of our family And bhabhi, for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives Aur dil se thank you to all of you for your constant love and support #DreamsDoComeTrue.”

The 30-year-old actor made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji. He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Love on the Run.

Avinash has also worked in Zindagi Ke Crossroads, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Titl and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

--IANS

dc/

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