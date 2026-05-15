US Congressman urges Trump to publicly disclose any China-linked financial interests

Washington, May 15 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has demanded that President Donald Trump publicly disclose any China-linked financial interests involving himself, his family, or senior administration officials as Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Krishnamoorthi said Americans “deserve confidence” that US policy towards China is being driven by national interests and not private business considerations.

“Given the national security and economic stakes in the US-China relationship, the American people deserve confidence that outcomes of the summit and US policy are being conducted solely in the national interest, not influenced by private financial motivations,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.

The Illinois Democrat raised concerns over Trump’s continued business interests and alleged ties between Trump-affiliated entities and Chinese authorities.

“To date, you have not divested from your own multi-billion-dollar business interests or created a blind trust, and though you have reportedly handed daily management of the Trump Organization to your children, you and your family still stand to profit from deals related to your family’s businesses,” the letter said.

Krishnamoorthi cited findings from a Democratic staff report of the House Oversight Committee, which said entities linked to the Chinese government spent more than $5.5 million at Trump-owned properties during his first term. The letter also referred to reports that Trump-affiliated businesses received trademarks and approvals from Chinese authorities while he was serving as President.

The Congressman said he was particularly worried about “the possibility of concessions or policy shifts being discussed or agreed to in ways that could create even the appearance of personal benefit”.

He specifically referred to issues involving advanced AI chip exports to China, US policy towards Taiwan, and possible discussions over American arms sales to Taiwan.

Krishnamoorthi asked Trump to publicly disclose “any current or recent business dealings, investments, trademarks, or licensing agreements in China” involving Trump, his family, the Trump Organisation, or affiliated entities.

The Indian American Congressman in his letter sought details about “pending or recently approved trademarks, permits, or regulatory approvals granted by Chinese authorities to Trump-affiliated entities” and “any financial interests held by senior administration officials or immediate family members that could present a conflict of interest involving China policy”.

“Transparency is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring that US policy toward China is driven by America’s national interests alone,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.

The issue of foreign business ties and potential conflicts of interest has shadowed Trump since his first presidential term, especially over the Trump Organisation’s overseas commercial dealings. Congressional Democrats and ethics watchdogs have repeatedly questioned whether foreign governments could seek influence through business transactions linked to Trump-owned properties and brands.

--IANS

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