Svitolina beats Swiatek to reach third Italian Open final

Rome, May 15 (IANS) Two-time champion Elina Svitolina defeated three-time winner Iga Swiatek 6-2,4-6,6-2 in the thrilling Italian Open semifinals to advance to the final for the third time.

Svitolina returned to the title match for the first time since winning her back-to-back trophies in 2017-18 and will will face Coco Gauff

in the final -- having beaten the American twice this year -- as both women bid for their first WTA 1000 title of the season.

Svitolina has now beaten Swiatek twice this year, after also beating her in three sets in the quarterfinals at the Paribas Open in March.

"The feeling is just unreal to be after so many years here again in the final," Svitolina said after beating Swiatek in 2 hours and 14 minutes. "It’s such an amazing feeling to do it in such a great way, I think."

Svitolina saved 11 of 16 break points in the semifinal, including all five she faced in the final set. She has faced (59) and saved (44) the most break points of any player in a single WTA main draw this season -- excluding team and Grand Slam events.

Her overall win-loss record against Gauff is 3-2 after wins against the two-time Grand Slam champion at the Australian Open and in Dubai.

The age gap between Svitolina and Gauff -- 9 years and 182 days -- marks the biggest in an Internazionali d’Italia final since Martina Navratilova and Monica Seles (17 years and 45 days) played for the title in 1990, according to WTA.

Notably, Gauff became the youngest American since Venus Williams in 1998-99 to reach consecutive Italian Open finals. She is also the first player to reach back-to-back Rome finals since Iga Swiatek in 2021-22.

--IANS

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