Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 20 years of Corporate: ‘Grateful for this journey’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Tuesday, took to social media to celebrate 20 years of his acclaimed film ‘Corporate.’

Marking the milestone, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the producers, actors, technicians, and viewers whose support and appreciation have kept the film alive over the years. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Madhur expressed his gratitude for being part of a journey that continues to be remembered even two decades after its release.

Sharing posters from the movie, Madhur wrote, “#20YearsOfCorporate Time flies! A huge, heartfelt thanks to all the producers, brilliant actors, talented technicians, & most importantly, the amazing audience. Your love and appreciation for the film #Corporate have kept it alive all these years. Grateful for this journey. @ShailendraS7 @bipsluvurself @kaykaymenon02 @mrrajatkapoor @shamirTandon @RajBabbar23.”

Released on 7 July 2006, “Corporate,” written and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, featured Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Payal Rohatgi, Minissha Lamba, and Raj Babbar in key roles. The story explored the intense rivalry, ambition, and power struggles between two influential industrialists and their business empires.

Meanwhile, last month, Madhur Bhandarkar made headlines after he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister. The filmmaker praised PM Modi’s leadership and said that the country was in “safe hands.”

Bhandarkar told IANS: “I am very happy that PM Modi has been in office for so many years and has done very good work. Since 2014, we have seen a very remarkable journey. He is a very popular world leader. Wherever we go outside India, people speak highly of him and admire him. People are very fond of him.”

“It feels great that he has completed such a long tenure of 12 years and has become the longest-serving Prime Minister. Very nice. Whenever I have met him, it has always been a very good experience…”

--IANS

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