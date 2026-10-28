Madhoo urges people to spare animals the trauma of firecrackers this Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Madhoo has urged people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers.

She highlighted concerns over air pollution, noise pollution and the distress caused to pets.

The actress also opened up about her own childhood memories of celebrating the festival, and admitted that asking people to give up crackers feels like saying no to some of her most cherished memories.

In a video shared on social media, Madhoo said Diwali was particularly special this year as it was also around her baby's birthday.

“Hi, it's that time of the year, it's crackers time, it's Diwali and it's around the corner and this year it's coming along with my baby's birthday as well so it's only all fun and happy happy times. But I would like to request and I would like to say let's celebrate Diwali without the cracker noise, without crackers if possible, even while saying that my heart breaks because my whole memory, my childhood memory of Diwali is all about doing the crackers, fighting with my cousins for my share and showing each other how brave we are or actually being lost in the emotion.”

She added, “I have held the ‘ladis’ in my hand and lit it and thrown it and I have run barefoot lighting the crackers not being worried that something might touch my feet and that was Diwali for me.”

“So here, standing here before you and saying no crackers, it's almost like saying something no to my beautiful childhood memory but it has to be no crackers. As for the pollution in the air and Bombay as you know the AQI, the air quality index is the worst and let's not add to that. There are a lot of people suffering from respiratory issues so let's help them not to go through that and second the noise pollution.”

She added, “Noise is a big pollution, it hurts people and most of all it hurts my baby boo. All for all, I am speaking for all the pet parents, dog parents who have doggies at home. They are so nervous, they are so scared, they run helter skelter.”

She further added, “Let's save them, let's help them, let's celebrate and spread joy and happiness. Let's wear colourful clothes, let's love and hug our friends, let's give a lot of sweets. I know today nobody eats sweets but still let's do everything except crackers and wishing each and every one of you a very very very happy Diwali. Only joy, only love, only happiness.”

Madhoo also shared a message with her social media post, that read, “#diwali #celebrations #nocrackers #noisepollution #madhoo LET'S HELP OUR DOGGIES BY NOT DOING THE SOUND POLLUTION DUE TO FIREWORKS AT CRACKERS. LET'S HELP OUR AIR QUALITY INDEX ALSO BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO CELEBRATE AND SPREAD LOVE AND JOY HAPPY DIWALI TO EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU.(sic)”

The actress emphasised that while she understands the emotional connection people have with firecrackers and festive traditions, it is important to consider those who suffer with respiratory problems and are affected by deteriorating air quality, while loud firecrackers can leave pets frightened and distressed.

Concluding her message on a note of warmth, she wished everyone a happy Diwali, urging them to spread love, joy and happiness while being considerate towards people, animals and the environment.

–IANS

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