June 21, 2026 10:04 AM हिंदी

Madhoo reveals Karisma Kapoor had rejected her role in 'Pehchaan'

Madhoo reveals Karisma Kapoor had rejected her role in 'Pehchaan'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed that her role in the 1993 action drama 'Pehchaan' was rejected by Karisma Kapoor, along with several other actresses of that time.

Speaking to IANS, Madhoo shared that after learning that many leading ladies have said no to the part of Tina Verma, she had made her mind that she would do the role.

She told IANS, "The more people told me that the main actors have rejected it, main heroins have rejected it. I was oviously not the first choice I believe, they went to many people at that time. They all said not and then it came to me. The more I learned that various actors have rejected the role, the more I was sure that I wanted to do it, so I was proud of that film".

When asked who all rejected the role, the ‘Roja’ actor went on to add, "One of the names that I came to know about was Karisma Kapoor and don't know who else. But I was told that 2-3 of them have rejected it."

Talking about “Pehchan”, made under the direction of Deepak Shivdasani, the project stars Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Madhoo in pivotal roles, along with others as supporting cast.

Produced by A.K. Abdul and Jeevat A.T. The film, the camera work for the drama has been handled by Thomas A. Xavier, with A. Muthu as the head of the editing department.

Anand Milind had provided the tunes for “Pehchan”, which released in the cinema halls on 8 October 1993.

Madhoo made her Hindi movie debut with "Phool Aur Kaante" in 1991 opposite Ajay Devgn. Following this, she became a part of several hits, such as "Roja" (1992), "Allari Priyudu" (1992), "Yoddha" (1992), and Gentleman (1993).

--IANS

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