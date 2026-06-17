Madhoo reveals how her role in 'Diljale' won her husband

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed that her role in the movie 'Diljale' ended up getting her married.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Madhoo stated that when her husband saw her in the movie, he was totally smitten by her.

The 'Roja' actress told IANS, "That's the role that won me my husband. My husband saw this film in Singapore, I believe, and he felt, "Who is this girl. She is amazing". The next thing I know, I am married to this man".

For those who do not know, Madhoo tied the knot with Anand Shah on 19 February 1999. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Amaya and Keia.

It might also be interesting to know that Madhoo's husband is the cousin of businessman Jay Mehta, who is married to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

Talking about "Diljale", the film has been made under the direction of Harry Baweja. The project features Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, and Sonali Bendre as the lead, with Parmeet Sethi, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover , and Amrish Puri in ancillary roles.

Madhoo was seen essaying the role of a terrorist named Shabnam in "Diljale".

Before this, Madhoo had also made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn with the movie "Phool Aur Kaante".

While speaking to IANS, she also went on to point out how the movie glorified eve-teasing.

She shared, "In Phool Aur Kaante, the first two songs are only eve-teasing. The boys are chasing on a college campus and whisling, and I am looking at it as romance, and we all looked at it as romance. I fall in love with the boy who is teasing me and harassing me. Today, you will call that and put him behind bars. If a boy chased you today in college and campus and did all this, it would not be accepted."

--IANS

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