June 11, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

Madhoo reveals how her ‘Governor’ co-actor Manoj Bajpayee interviewed her back in the 90s

Madhoo reveals how her ‘Governor’ co-actor Manoj Bajpayee interviewed her back in the 90s

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo, who will soon be seen in the forthcoming financial thriller, "Governor", remembered the first time she met her co-star Manoj Bajpayee.

"He had once interviewed me for a DD program", recalled the 'Phool Aur Kaante' actress during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Madhoo further revealed that she had always had the desire to share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, and "Governor" gave her the opportunity to realize that dream.

"And whenever I used to watch him on screen, I used to think how much fun it would be to work with him, but it was just a thought. When I signed this film, it was a dream come true," she went on to add.

Made under the direction of Chinmay D. Mandlekar, "Governor" features Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the movie is believed to be inspired by the events surrounding the 1990 Indian economic crisis.

Prior to this, speaking exclusively with IANS, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was extremely cautious of the character’s diction in "Governor". He added that he worked hard to perfect the minimal linguistic traits of the character.

He shared, “I was very scared and nervous because actors, especially people like me, I don’t like to go wrong with language and diction. I am from Bihar. So, I know how much I get offended (with language being wrongly spoken). So, it is better to go to the minimum, I always say because you are making it in Hindi. You need to play up the essence of that language. However, you are not supposed to be completely indulgent about the accent because it will take away the attention from the matter. That is why we have tried to keep a lot of measured things in this, the culture behind the language”.

--IANS

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