Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her perspective towards work, helping her reach where she is today.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Madhoo revealed that she was supposed to work with Aasif Sheikh on a project, however she was replaced by Kimi Katkar.

The 'Roja' actress said that she felt extremely angry after that rejection, but she channeled all her emotions into her debut movie "Phool Aur Kaante".

Madhoo added that after being rejected, all she wanted to do was prove herself.

She told IANS, "I was replaced by Kimi Katkar. I don't remember the name of the film. I don't know whether it had a title. Aasif Sheikh was my co-star, and I was rejected from my first film. I don't know if I was sad. At that time, because at that time all the emotion I remember was anger. The anger I felt at that time has made me what I am today. My career took off because of that"

Sharing how her focus towards work changed thanks to that one rejection, Madhoo went on to add, "People ask me, 'You debuted with Ajay Devgn, how was your rapport during 'Phool Aur Kaante'? I would say that after that rejection, I wanted to prove that I could make it big. So, I came with that funny kind of aggression and fire. During 'Phool Aur Kaante' I was not making any kind of relations. I was only focused on work."

After making a successful debut in Bollywood with "Phool Aur Kaante" in 1991 opposite Ajay Devgn, Madhoo went on to star in several hits, including "Roja" (1992), "Allari Priyudu" (1992), "Yoddha" (1992), and Gentleman (1993).

Additionally, she has also worked in television series such as "Kaveri", "Devi", "Soundaravalli" and "Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki".

--IANS

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