Madhoo recalls learning ‘realistic performance’ from Nana Patekar while filming ‘Yeshwant’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Following the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, actress Madhoo remembered her experience of working with him in the 1997 film Yeshwant.

Sharing the film’s poster on her social media account, Madhoo described the movie as a very important part of her film journey and also recalled how she learnt about realistic performance while working alongside Patekar.

Sharing the poster, Madhoo wrote, “Dearest nana rest in peace . A very important part of my movie life, a story that I repeat a 100 times. I learnt something about realistic performance during our film YESHWANT . Thank you”

Released on February 7, 1997, Yeshwant was an action-crime drama directed by Anil Mattoo, with Nana Patekar and Madhoo in the lead roles.

Nana Patekar played Inspector Yeshwant Lohar, a principled police officer who finds himself caught between his commitment to justice and the pressures surrounding him.

The film revolved around Yeshwant’s life as an honest police officer and his relationship with Ragini, who aspires to become a senior government officer.

Madhoo had previously spoken about a particularly intense scene from the film in which Nana Patekar encouraged her to bring genuine emotion to the performance rather than relying on glycerine.

She recalled that he unexpectedly slapped her during the scene, after which she instinctively slapped him back. Madhoo said the experience became an important lesson in method acting for her and changed the way she approached performances.

The post comes as a tribute by Madhop for Nana Patekar who passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026, after reportedly suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

He was reportedly found unconscious and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but their efforts were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

–IANS

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