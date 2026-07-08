Madhavan-starrer GDN's first single 'The Rise of GDN' released!

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) The makers of director Krishnakumar Ramakumar's eagerly awaited period film, 'GDN', featuring actor Madhavan in the lead, on Wednesday released the first single from the film -- a pulsating track called 'The Rise of GDN', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the first single, production house Dharma Productions wrote, "Turn up the volume. The rise begins now! #TheRiseOfGDN is out now!"

The pulsating number is a motivational track that is bound inspire its listeners. Set to tune by Govind Vasantha, the song has lyrics by Senthuzhan and has been rendered by Maalavika Sundar, Jaxk, Senthuzhan.

For the unaware, 'GDN' is a biopic of iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist and philanthropist G D Naidu.

The trailer of the film was recently launched at a special event organised at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, which is also the hometown of the legendary inventor.

The trailer released begins with a person saying G D Naidu, in his old age, had gone mad, as he had bombed his own building. The trailer then shows an Englishman asking, "Who the hell is this fakir?"

It is then that GD Naidu's character is introduced with flair. His detractors are jealous he is making millions through his transport system UMS. We also realise that he has started a polytechnic engineering college.

The trailer shows actor Jayaram playing a very vicious character called Krishnan with power. He asks, "GDN charges huge amounts as fees but does he find paying tax a bitter pill to swallow?"

The British realise that GDN is working within the system and that his books are clean. However, his rivals are intent on thwarting his fame and success by hook or crook. Vinay Rai's character is seen telling an English official, "Soil the books."

Those in power try to restrict GDN's growth by levelling trumped up charges against him. Jayaram's character is seen ordering cops to search GDN's premises claiming they had got information that GDN had developed machines for printing counterfeit currency.

Eventually, we get to know from the trailer that GDN was an honest tax payer who was paying all his taxes on time and that he began questioning the government only when they began levying taxes unjustly on him.

The trailer then shows the British government bringing treason charges against GDN, saying that he was doing business with the Nazis and that this was against the interests of the crown.

Krishnan's character threatens saying that GDN will not be allowed even one peaceful night's sleep from that point on. The trailer ends with Aditi Balan's character summing up the courage of GDN.

She says," If the story of a hunt is written by the lion without the hunter in it, then the meaning of courage itself will change."

The film, apart from Madhavan, also features Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan, Vijay Rai in pivotal roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan.

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IANS

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