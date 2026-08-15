Macron, Muizzu, Pellegrini join top world leaders in lauding India's remarkable journey on I-Day

Paris, Aug 15 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron joined several top world leaders who continue to extend their wishes to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day, on Saturday.

Taking to his social media platform X, Macron wrote: “Congratulations to the Indian people on your 80th Independence Day!”

Several other world leaders also extended their wishes to India on the occasion, lauding the country's remarkable journey, enduring partnerships and expanding global role in fostering regional cooperation.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu conveyed his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, reaffirming his government’s commitment to enhance the close partnership between the two countries.

“I extend warmest greetings to Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and the friendly people of India on the joyous occasion of their 80th Independence Day. Eight decades of Independence reflect the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of the Government and people of India," said Muizzu.

“On this auspicious occasion, I reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Maldives to further advance our close partnership built upon mutual respect, shared prosperity and enduring friendship between our two peoples,” he added.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended his wishes to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, highlighting the enduring ties between the two countries and expressing hope for their continued strengthening.

“On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the friendly people and Government of India. May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead,” read a statement issued by Shah.

Conveying his heartfelt greetings, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay took to X and posted: “To my elder brother PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day. May the friendship and bond between our two nations continue to flourish.”

While wishing India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini hailed the country’s extraordinary journey and expressed optimism about opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries in the years ahead.

“As India marks this remarkable milestone, I am inspired by its extraordinary journey and optimistic about what we can achieve together in the years ahead. I look forward to working closely with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen our Comprehensive Partnership and turn our shared aspirations for 2047 and beyond into reality,” Pellegrini posted on X.

This year's Independence Day celebrations prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India's youth in building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

--IANS

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