August 15, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

1st Test: India vice-captain KL Rahul retires hurt due to severe cramps in Galle

India vice-captain KL Rahul retires hurt due to severe cramps in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Galle, Aug 15 (IANS) India’s vice-captain KL Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 off 162 balls after suffering severe cramps at the start of the final session on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Right-handed batter Rahul, who had batted patiently for 162 balls to put India in a commanding position, walked out to resume his innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal (85 not out) following the tea break. Before the interval, Rahul even received treatment from the physio after a cramp in his right forearm surfaced in the 51st over.

However, before the start of the ongoing final session, Rahul, 34, immediately signalled to the umpires that he was in extreme discomfort and unable to hold his bat properly. Things quickly worsened for Rahul as he felt contractions in his left hand and wrist. Visibly grimacing and limping heavily as muscle spasms also affected his legs, Rahul was unable to continue and had to be assisted off the field by the team physio.

Broadcast visuals further showed Rahul struggling to climb the dressing room stairs and requiring support from Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain to reach the visitors' dressing room for further treatment.

India captain Shubman Gill replaced Rahul at the crease, joining Padikkal as the visitors were comfortably placed at 197/1 in 53 overs. Rahul retiring hurt also brought an unfortunate end to his marathon 150-run partnership for the second wicket with Padikkal, his Karnataka team-mate. The pair had combined well to frustrate the Sri Lankan attack and put India in a strong position.

Rahul had anchored the innings after the early loss of his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, and batted through humid conditions in Galle to register his 21st Test half-century laced with nine boundaries and a six. It remains unclear when Rahul will be fit to return and bat later in India’s first innings.

--IANS

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