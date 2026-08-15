'Pressure will follow him, but he has been up to the task': Steven Croft on Rocky Flintoff

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Lancashire coach Steven Croft spoke on rising English star Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff. Croft admitted that the 18-year-old would be burdened with the pressure of being the son of such an iconic cricketer, but emphasised that he has done well so far.

Rocky scored his maiden first senior century on Tuesday against Somerset in the One-Day Cup for Lancashire before his team's tournament came to a close with the defeat to Durham in the knockout stage on Friday. The teenager made 22 as Durham won the quarterfinal by 162 runs.

Speaking on his short and impressive journey, Croft highlighted that the pressure would be there on Rocky due to his surname. "Naturally, pressure will follow him, unfortunately, because of his surname, but he has been up to the task so far," Croft told BBC Sport. "The way he has carried himself in this competition has been brilliant."

Rocky was a vital member for Lancashire in their One-Day Cup, with his 65-ball ton against Somerset being the stand-out of his season apart from an unbeaten 61 against Warwickshire. "That first hundred for him [against Somerset] is massive," Croft said on his hundred. "To get his first one... I won't say out of the way... but now he knows he can do it at this level. The next for him is to do it at first-class level. He is a very fast learner."

There is a hype to get Rocky 'fast-tracked' into the international set-up with David 'Bumble' Lloyd advocating for it. Lloyd, a former England and Lancashire cricketer and ex-coach of the two sides, hailed the youngster, saying "He's got everything. I think he's an international cricketer."

"England have been pretty good in recent years in identifying talent and stretching and pushing them forward, and I think they can do that with Flintoff," Lloyd added. And Rocky's performances have been the driving force behind those recommendations.

He became Lancashire's youngest player and England Lions' youngest centurion when he smashed 108 against a Cricket Australia XI side in January 2025. He broke his father's record for the youngest Lions' centurion last year.

Meanwhile, his journey has not been easy going, with the 18-year-old being hampered by injuries. The young Flintoff is an all-rounder by heart but has not been able to bowl since his U16 days due to bone stress issues in his back and pelvis. It might change, though, if he manages to come through this season and winter injury-free.

Croft also suggested that the young Flintoff's return to the County Championship might not be too far away. Lancashire are set to host Northamptonshire when the County Championship starts on Thursday. "He has put himself in a great position," Croft said. "The way he is striking the ball. He has stuck to what he is good at."

--IANS

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