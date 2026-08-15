Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates 80th Independence Day

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday with participation of members of the Indian community, Embassy officials and their families and friends of India in Nepal.

The celebrations began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador of India to Nepal, and the singing of the national anthem.

The gathering also witnessed a broadcast of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day.

On the occasion, the Indian Ambassador honoured the widows and next of kin of 11 deceased personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and handed over Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) cheques worth a total of NPR 8.2 crore.

The Ambassador also felicitated winners of various competitions organised by the Embassy to mark the 80th Independence Day. The competitions included a painting competition on the theme Viksit Bharat, the Viksit Bharat Run and an inter-school quiz competition. Winners of a special edition of the 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz were also honoured.

The Embassy further announced a book grant for 22 educational institutions and libraries across seven provinces of Nepal which aimed at improving access to educational resources.

The Independence Day celebrations also featured cultural performances and patriotic songs presented by teachers and students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India.

Ahead of the celebration, Ambassador Srivastava also issued a message on the occasion, highlighting the expansion of multifaceted relations between Nepal and India, with particular emphasis on growing connectivity between the two countries.

He highlighted the growing connectivity through railway, transmission line, and digital connectivity.

“Railway connectivity between the Indian railway system and Biratnagar in Nepal will make Nepal’s customs, trade and transit arrangements more efficient and effective,” he said. “The launch of cross-border digital payments will make it easier for the large number of Nepali citizens working in India to send their hard-earned remittances home to Nepal.”

He said cooperation on electricity transmission lines and related sectors was also contributing to sustainable development on both sides.

“India-Nepal cooperation and stronger connectivity are now helping to promote greater collaboration in many emerging areas, including startups, aviation, information technology and renewable energy,” Ambassador Srivastava said. “We are also working to strengthen cooperation in areas such as space and sports, particularly cricket.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel congratulated India for 80th Independence Day. “On the auspicious occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the President @rashtrapatibhvn, the Government and the friendly people of India,” he wrote on the President's official handle of X.

Likewise, Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah also congratulated India. “On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the friendly people and Government of India,” he wrote on the official handle of X. “May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead.”

--IANS

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