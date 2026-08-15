'Paris Cafe' trailer: Guru Somasundaram, Anumol headline an emotional romantic drama

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of director Saraj Seelan's eagerly awaited emotional romantic drama, featuring actors Guru Somasundaram and Anumol in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Saraj Seelan, is being billed as an emotional romantic drama that explores love, relationships and the cracks that appear in relationships that can change the course of a family.

The film had earlier created a positive buzz with its teaser, which was unveiled on June 5 this year.

In the trailer that has just been released, Guru Somasundaram and Anumol are introduced as a happy family whose seemingly beautiful bond is shaken by an unexpected turn of events. The trailer delves deeper into the emotional turmoil that follows, hinting at relationships tested by circumstances, love challenged by difficult choices and a family struggling to find its way back together.

As the title suggests, Paris in France forms an important backdrop to the story, with the trailer showcasing the picturesque city alongside the film's emotional narrative. The combination of romance, family drama and the Parisian setting adds a distinctive flavour to the film.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Archana Kumar, Vijay Vishwa, Sai Vicky and Nayana Sai in pivotal roles.

The film has been produced by Kanmani Ranganathan under the banner of LV Entertainment.

The film boasts of an equally impressive technical team. It has music by gifted music director K and cinematography by talented cameraman Sathish G. Editing for the film has been taken care of by VJ Sabu Joseph while the art direction team has been led by Dhamu.

With the trailer now out, Paris Cafe promises to take audiences on an emotional journey through love, relationships and the bonds that hold a family together.

--IANS

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