FIFA WC final hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from FC Barcelona

Paris, Aug 15 (IANS) FIFA World Cup-winning Spain forward Ferran Torres has joined Paris Saint-Germain, signing a contract with the French club until 2031 and taking the No. 9 shirt.

Torres, who scored the winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, joins PSG after a successful spell with FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old was born in Foios, Spain, on February 29, 2000, and began playing football through futsal before joining the Valencia academy at the age of seven.

He became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in La Liga when he made his Valencia debut against Eibar in December 2017.

Torres spent three seasons with Valencia, making 97 appearances and winning the Copa del Rey in 2019. He also became the youngest player in the club's history to reach 50 La Liga appearances and was the first player born in the 21st century to score a Champions League goal for a Spanish club.

In 2020, Torres moved to Manchester City, where he played under Pep Guardiola. He made 43 appearances for the Premier League side, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. During his time in England, he won the Premier League and League Cup and was part of City's run to the 2021 Champions League final.

Torres moved to Barcelona during the 2021/22 season and went on to become an important member of the Catalan club's attack.

He made 207 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 65 goals, and helped the club win three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. He also scored in the 2025 Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, as Barcelona eventually won in extra time.

At international level, Torres has earned 65 caps for Spain. He represented the country at youth level before making his senior debut under Luis Enrique in a Nations League match against Germany in 2020.

He went on to feature at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before helping Spain win the Nations League in 2023 and the UEFA European Championship in 2024.

Torres' biggest international moment came this summer when Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. He scored the only goal of the final against Argentina in extra time and was named Player of the Match as Spain lifted the trophy for the second time.

The forward said he was looking forward to beginning a new chapter with PSG under Luis Enrique, who also handed him his Spain debut.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain. I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible," Torres said.

--IANS

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