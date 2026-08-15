Govinda says wife Sunita persuaded him to appear in her show through daughter Tina

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Govinda has reacted to the allegations and mud-slinging by his wife Sunita Ahuja. On Saturday, the actor shared a video in which he can be seen talking to the camera, addressing his wife.

He said, "I don't do the work that I get from outside. And what I am doing, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your work, whether it was a food show or a lockdown, by telling Tina to ask me to appear in both the shows, you made me forget all these things. Anyway, that is your right. And now that I have started this film, you are not leaving any chance for me to get out of people's hearts, to be defamed, or to lose my business. When people from poor families come to the film industry, don't humiliate them so much that they run away, they get scared. You have the ability, you have the strength, fame, respect, wealth, everything is given by God. It doesn't mean that you should humiliate those who don't have it. It doesn't suit you”.

He further mentioned, “And spoke about the age difference, so let me remind you again for your information, all the great artistes of the country have worked with all those girls who were youngsters. They got good films, fame and respect. And they got a chance to work with young people. That's why this young man was seen. You don't want me to look like a young man. In your small expectations, you are busy harming a business”.

Throughout the video, the actor appeared calm, and didn’t lose his cool. However, he stringed together a strongly worded statement to make his point.

“The group behind you, the gang, everyone is familiar with them. And I think that familiarity will come forward a lot. So it won't suit you either. And I think that in the future too, you will need me somewhere, at some point. So please don’t give such statements. The podcasts that are being run and the insults that are being done, please stay within your limits. This is my request to you”, he added.

Recently, Sunita turned the promotion of the actor’s upcoming film into a public reckoning, calling him actress Komal’s "sugar daddy" after he was spotted with the actress she had previously accused him of having an affair with.

Sunita said the 62-year-old actor should be ashamed of roaming around with a woman his daughter's age, mocked Komal's clothes.

--IANS

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